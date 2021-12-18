Burleson County Sheriff’s Office brightens 7 kids’ Christmas during Shop with a Cop

Advertisement

By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Some kids and their families in Burleson County got the opportunity to feel some of that Christmas magic a week in advance this year thanks to the kindness of the sheriff’s office.

Seven excited Burleson County kids made it to the Caldwell Fire Station Friday afternoon feeling that Christmas spirit to the max. It was obvious they were looking forward to the BCSO’s Shop with a Cop event all week long.

“I was getting super excited and hyped about so many things like this,” Caldwell 5th grader Jacob Perez said. “I think I bought a lot of stuff for my dad, my mom, my sister, my little brother, and also stuff for myself.”

Kids from all over the county - Caldwell, Snook, and Somerville - participated. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office picked them up from school then took them to Walmart for a 90-minute shopping spree.

“Knowing some of their family and stuff, knowing who they’re shopping for, and some of their wants and needs, it’s a great experience,” Burleson County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Kerr said. “It’s amazing to watch them shop for different members of their family.”

“This is our opportunity to give back to families and the children, and just make some memories with the children and help them have a great Christmas,” Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes said. “Around the nation, we hear about people supporting their law enforcement, and I tell you, we have a great community. Burleson County is awesome to their law enforcement.”

The kids got to enjoy some of their own gifts as they wrapped others for their families for Christmas. Damian Corwin, a Somerville resident and father of three, tagged along for it all and described the experience as chaotic greatness.

“It’s the best to watch just the little ones’ face just brighten right up,” Corwin said. “My son, he has been going on and on all week about how he’s going to go shop with a cop, and he was so excited. And when it came to fruition, he was just losing his mind.”

Corwin says one day, one of his kids came home with a letter saying they were randomly selected to participate.

“This is our first year in Burleson County. This is the end of it, and what a great ending to it. We’ve been really, really warmly accepted,” Corwin said. “It’s incredibly awesome just for the sheriff’s office to be giving back to the community more than they already do. To step out of their way, they’re busy people with busy schedules, and right here in the middle of Christmas to take that time out of what they’re doing to do that for my kids, is awesome.”

“As a young kid, you’re looking at it as just that exciting time of year,” Hermes said. “But the older we get, we realize it’s not about presents. This is what it’s about. It’s about the giving and being a part of somebody’s happiness. It touches my heart.”

The Shop with a Cop event was made possible by the Burleson County Reserve Deputies Association and nearly $400 in donations from the community. Hermes says they intend to continue doing it for many years to come.

“I just want to make sure that the community knows that we are here for them, and not just at Christmas,” Hermes said. “We’re here for our young people. We’re part of giving them guidance and helping them so they know they can depend on us. This is just one of those little pieces that we can use to show that.”

