Car slams into Bryan home on Woodville Road sparking fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Residents along Woodville Road in Bryan near Old Hearne Road haven’t had a lot of sleep.

Just after midnight Saturday, firefighters say a car drove into the middle of a home causing significant damage. The collision sparked a fire that damaged the house and the vehicle inside it.

There were several adults, including one who uses a wheelchair, inside the home when the crash happened who were able to safely escape, authorities said.

The house is located at the intersection of Woodville Road and Northwood Drive.

We’ve reached out to Bryan police to learn more about the cause of the crash and the driver of the car but neighbors on Saturday morning told us the vehicle was on Woodville Road when the driver lost control, left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and then drove into the house.

Neighbors who used cell phones to film the aftermath of the collision shared that footage with KBTX. The video shows what appears to be a black Charger inside the house with large flames shooting from the north side of the structure.

The American Red Cross was requested to the scene to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the fire. Neighbors said one of the residents inside the house uses a wheelchair.

Hours later, just after sunrise, the fire inside the house rekindled, and firefighters were sent back to the scene to stop the fire from spreading and doing more damage.

