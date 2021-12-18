Casas Adds Silver Medal at Short Course Worlds

ABU DHABI, UAE -- Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas added a Silver Medal for Team USA as part of the mixed 4x50 medley relay team on day three of the FINA Short Course World Championships at Etihad Arena Saturday.

Casas clocked a time of 23.16 as the leadoff backstroker in the medley relay, helping his team finish in a time of 1:37.04 to secure a medal finish. This was the third trip to the podium this week for Casas after helping the 4x100m free relay team to a third-place finish on day one and claiming individual gold in the 100m back on day two.

Aggie post grad Beryl Gastaldello was also in action in the mixed 4x50 medley relay as she helped France earn a sixth-place finish with a time of 1:38.28. She posted a 25.17 butterfly split in the final.

Casas and Gastaldello each advanced to individual finals on Sunday. Casas tied for fourth in the 50m back semifinal with a time of 23.13, while Gastaldello earned a spot in the 100m IM final with the fifth-fastest time in the field (58.66).

Competition continues Sunday and will run through Tuesday, Dec. 21. Prelims begin at 11:30 p.m. CT, with finals following at 8 a.m. CT and can be seen on the Olympic Channel.