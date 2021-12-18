Advertisement

College Station falls in heart-breaking overtime state title game to Katy Paetow

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team fell to Katy Paetow 27-24 in the UIL Class 5A Division I state title game in overtime at AT&T Stadium Friday night.

The Cougars scored on the very first play from scrimmage when Jett Huff found Traylen Suel who turned the pass into an 80-yard touchdown. The Panthers answered early in the second quarter when Bryan Del Cid ran it in from 7 yards out. Marquise Collins broke free for a 23-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and the Panthers answered with a 1-yard TD to tie things up 14-14 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, CJ Dumas found the endzone on a quarterback keeper to give Paetow the 21-14 lead. College Station tied things up again when Collins took it 71 yards to the house and send things to overtime.

In the extra period, Dawson Schremp kicked a 24-yard field goal on the Cougars’ first possession. Paetow then converted on 4th and 1 and then Jacob Brown later punched it in the endzone from 2 yards out to seal the three-point victory in overtime.

College Station finishes with a 15-1 record, the most wins in school history. Katy Paetow wins its first state championship.

