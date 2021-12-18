Kane Alvarado to celebrate release of first EP Saturday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local musician Kane Alvardo is celebrating his first-ever EP release with a party Saturday in Downtown Bryan.

The event is Saturday, December 18 at 3rd Floor Cantina and will feature Del Castillo and DJ Stein. The event is free for the public to attend.

Alvarado, now 13, has wowed his fans with his jaw-dropping guitar skills since he was 5 and says this release is a combination of work from his past along with some new material.

“It all comes from inside me. It’s what I enjoy playing and then putting it to life,” said Alvarado. “I would say my music is very soulful, very passionate because I put a lot of passion into my music. I play with a lot of feeling.”

Alvarado has played in a number of venues and was most recently a headline feature for a concert in Downtown Bryan celebrating the city’s 150th birthday.

When asked what advice he would give to other young artists, the 8th grader said, “Just play what you enjoy. If you don’t enjoy music, don’t force yourself to play it. Because if you’re not if you don’t enjoy it, it’s not gonna feel authentic. So play. If you enjoy it and do what you want to do.”

Alvarado says learning music has gotten simpler but remains hard work that he balances with classes at school. "

“I enjoy school. I enjoy music, so I have to find time for both of them. One doesn’t outweigh the other. Everything’s equally important,” said Alvarado.

Alvardo is currently sponsored by PRS Guitars and Ernie Ball.

