Nonprofit Brazos Valley Blessings make Holiday season brighter for 310 children

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley is in a giving spirit this holiday season. The nonprofit Brazos Valley Blessings hosted its 2nd annual community Christmas event.

This year 310 children created their Christmas wishlist, and the nonprofit delivered. No reasonable wish was left unanswered, from bikes to shoes, clothing, skateboards, and gift cards.

Amber Robertson, President, and founder of Brazos Valley Blessings says that gift donations are the organization’s way of giving back to the community and honoring one of its founding members.

”Last year, my husband and I did this in our little duplex, and this year with his passing, we wanted to continue this journey, and we’re just hopeful to see it continue to grow year after year,” said Robertson.

Robertson says donations are still being accepted and will be given to other partnering agencies to help children this holiday season.

You can find more information on their website.

Thank you so much #BrazosValley , #BVB so appreciates you!

Posted by Amber S Robertson on Friday, December 17, 2021

