Rainfall Update: Early weekend cold front brings rain and storms to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a stretch of unseasonably warm and muggy days, winter has returned for the weekend after a cold front blew through the Brazos Valley Saturday morning. Widespread rain and thunderstorms accompanied the front’s arrival, mainly bringing pockets of heavy rain, some strong wind gusts and lighting to parts of the area before a breezy north wind took over, filtering cooler air into Southeast Texas.

While a few storms did sit on the stronger side, the activity generally brought beneficial rain to the Brazos Valley. Thursday’s Drought Monitor update showed that signs of drought were beginning to creep back into the area. We’ll see how Saturday’s rainfall factors in with the next Drought Monitor update when it is released next Thursday.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley following Saturday morning’s storms:

Easterwood Airport: 0.86″

Coulter Field: 1.41″

Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.59″

Cameron Municipal Airpark: 2.29″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.82″

Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.30″

Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.68″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 3.22″

Crockett, Houston County Airport: 1.87″

Madisonville: 2.29″

Carlos : 1.13″

Snook (as of 1:30 pm): 1.23″

South Bryan (as of 2:20 pm): 1.10″

Flynn (as of 3:15 pm): 2.30″

Stoneham: 1.06″

Have a rainfall total to report? Send us an email at weather@kbtx.com and we’ll get it added to the list.

Looking ahead, most of Sunday is spent on the drier and cooler side, before a disturbance passes by Sunday night. This looks to spark a scattered rain chance late Sunday, through the overnight, and into Monday morning. That activity should taper off Monday afternoon with more sunshine returning, before high pressure moves in and a warming trend takes place in the days leading up to Christmas.

