Rice-Texas A&M Game Canceled
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Sunday’s women’s basketball game between Rice and Texas A&M has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the Owls’ program.
The scheduled game versus UTSA on Monday (Dec. 20) at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena is still on as scheduled.
