Rice-Texas A&M Game Canceled

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Sunday’s women’s basketball game between Rice and Texas A&M has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the Owls’ program.

The scheduled game versus UTSA on Monday (Dec. 20) at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena is still on as scheduled.

