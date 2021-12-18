Advertisement

Rice-Texas A&M Game Canceled

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Sunday’s women’s basketball game between Rice and Texas A&M has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the Owls’ program.

The scheduled game versus UTSA on Monday (Dec. 20) at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena is still on as scheduled.

