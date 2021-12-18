Sheriff reminds parents about the importance of keeping a watchful eye on children

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -According to a study by Safe Kids Worldwide, 2,200 children die each year from an accidental injury in and around the home. That includes injuries from falling/ slipping, burns, drowning, and wandering away from home.

Just this week, an 18-month-old wandered off and drowned in a Grimes County pool. In October, three-year-old Christopher Ramirez went missing in the woods for three days but was found roughly five miles away from his Grimes County home.

Situations like these are no one’s fault and can happen to anyone. In an effort to bring awareness about these tragic events, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell is urging parents to keep a more watchful eye on their children, especially during the holiday season.

“It’s just sad to see a tragedy like this happen to anyone,” said Sowell. “So sad, 18 months old, what do you say? What can you say, but the lord needed another angel? I guess that’s the best way to put it.”

When it comes to water safety Shellie Stasney, owner of the Survival Swim School of the Brazos Valley, says it’s all about being proactive and teaching your children safety at an early age.

“Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death and children ages one to four because they are at the most risk for this. It is extremely important that they have the skills and the opportunity to know what to do if they ever found themselves in the water alone,” said Stasney.

Stasney says children should learn water safety skills sooner than later.

“We know how children acquire skills, such as crawling, sitting up, pulling up, walking. This is the exact same method it’s just applied to the water environment,” said Stasney. “We know it’s effective, and it works because it uses repetition and creates muscle memory.”

Stasney says time is precious during an emergency.

“We do know from data collected that in about 77% of the cases, the child was seen within five minutes or less before they were found in the water,” said Stasney. “I think it’s important to communicate that this drowning is a terrible, tragic accident. It can happen to anyone.”

“Children, especially toddlers, are extremely fast. They are curious, and they are extremely inventive when they want to get to something and, they will find a way to do it,” said Stasney. " So having a multi-layered approach is the most important thing. There are layers of protection that parents can put in place before God forbid they ever make it to the water alone.”

