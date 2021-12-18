Temperatures fall 30° Saturday after a stormy morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After three days of record warmth across the Brazos Valley, a change of seasons rushes in Saturday morning. The next, strong cold front to blow through the area is expected to spill chilly air in between 7am and noon. Leading in a 30° temperature drop: widespread rain and thunderstorms -- a few of which could need a bit of extra attention at times.

STORMY START TO SATURDAY

Plans Saturday morning? A messy weather day is expected to unfold between sunrise and mid-morning, making it difficult to navigate Brazos Valley roads at times. At the least, minor ponding on roads and against curbs along with lowered visibility is anticipated. The general timeline for the cold front’s arrival and associated line of rain and strong thunderstorms:

Northern Brazos Valley (north of OSR): 7am - 9am

Central Brazos Valley (between OSR and Highway 105): 9am - 11am

Southern Brazos Valley (Highway 105 and points south): 11am - 1pm

A sharp cold front sinks through the Brazos Valley between sunrise and noon Saturday. (KBTX)

While the overall severe weather threat is limited, it is not zero. Segments of the line of storms riding on the southbound cold front could push wind gusts in excess of 40-60mph. Should a storm become severe, this would be the main concern . Any isolated thunderstorm that can form out ahead of the cold front, in warmer, humid air, could bring a brief spin-up tornado or small hail concern -- although that potential seems extremely low.

Once the main line of thunderstorms passes by and the colder air takes over, any severe weather potential pass for the day, as well.

WINTER AIR ARRIVES ON A BRISK AND GUSTY WIND

Sunrise temperatures are expected near or just shy of 70° across the Brazos Valley. The air will be humid and thick, feeding the rain and thunderstorm potential. This will be the warmest part of the day...

Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, December 18th (KBTX)

Once the cold front reaches your location, temperatures will initially fall 10° within the first hour. After holding around the mid-50s by midday through early afternoon, a stronger north wind will send thermometers to the low 50s by late afternoon and early evening.

Wind gusts 30-35 are expected to howl through the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon (KBTX)

Saturday will be a tough day for the holiday yard inflatables -- wind gusts are expected around 25 to 30mph through most of the day. At times, peak wind gusts to 35mph will blow through the Brazos Valley during the afternoon hours.

SUNDAY’S WIND CHILLED START

Morning temperatures Sunday are expected in the upper 30s to about 40° by sunrise. While a freeze is not expected, a breezy and occasionally gusty wind will make it feel like it is. Wind chill values are expected to run between 29° and 33° through 9am Sunday.

Sunday morning temperature (white) vs what it will feel like (pink) when the wind picks up & puffs every now & again#bcstx #brrrcstx pic.twitter.com/X69skuhsTp — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 17, 2021

