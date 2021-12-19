Aggies Roll Past Oregon State, 83-73

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Freshman Wade Taylor IV scored a season-high 19 points off the bench and Texas A&M defeated Oregon State 83-73 on Saturday night.

Taylor made 7 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point distance.

Quenton Jackson, another reserve, added 16 points for the Aggies (8-2). Henry Coleman III had 16 points and Andre Gordon 11.

Texas A&M pushed its seven-point halftime lead to 15 points early in the second half. The lead was 55-44 at the under-12 timeout but the Beavers had turnovers on their next four possessions and the Aggies’ lead ballooned to 68-45 by the under-8 timeout.

Oregon State, which has lost 10 straight games, had 21 assists on 26 made baskets but committed 20 turnovers, 11 of which were steals by Texas A&M.

Jarod Lucas scored 13 of Oregon State’s final 22 points, twice converting three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point try. Lucas led Oregon State (1-10) with a season-high 25 points. He made five 3-pointers and was 8 for 8 from the line. Ahmad Rand added 11 points off the bench.

Texas A&M took a 3-2 lead in the series between the two. It was the first time the two teams played in Corvallis.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 83, Oregon State 73

Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M defeated the Oregon State Beavers, 83-73, in its first true road game of the season.

· The Aggies lead the all-time series, 3-2, and has won the last three meetings against the Beavers.

TEAM NOTES

· The Texas A&M defense forced 20 turnovers, tying for the most in a game this season.

· The Maroon & White buried 10 3-pointers, marking the fourth game this year with 10-or-more.

· The Aggies took a seven-point lead in to the half as they went on a 12-4 run over the last 3:55 that was capped off by an Andre Gordon layup as time expired.

· After Oregon State cut the lead to five to open the second half, Texas A&M went on a 14-4 run to take a 50-35 advantage. The Maroon & White extended their lead to 23 points, the largest of the game, with a 13-0 run and held the Beavers scoreless for nearly five minutes.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon, Ethan Henderson, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the first time this season (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies in scoring with a season-high 19 points. The Lancaster, Texas, native was 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

· Henry Coleman III poured in 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, his third game in double figures. His 16 points were the most in a game since the season-opener in which he scored 27.

· Quenton Jackson tallied 16 points, marking his eighth game in double figures.

· Tyrece Radford hauled in eight rebounds to lead the team for the third time this season.

· Andre Gordon recorded four steals, matching his career high. In the last three games, the Sydney, Ohio, native has registered 10 steals.

· Ethan Henderson earned a spot in the starting lineup for the first time since March 11, 2020.

UP NEXT

· The Aggies square off against Northwestern State inside Reed Arena on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

