Cold, light rain pitter-patters tonight & Monday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mother nature will try and add a soundtrack to dreaming heads across the Brazos Valley overnight. After crisp, Sunday sunshine, a deck of mid-level cloud cover will blanket the area by early evening. From those clouds, patchy spots of light rain and sprinkles will attempt to fall -- but will have a challenge making it to the ground as they do.

SCATTERED LIGHT RAIN -- BUT IT WILL BE A STRUGGLE

An area of low pressure -- aka a passing weather maker -- arrives in the Texas Panhandle by late evening, moving east across the Red River through late Monday. Light rain will be possible for the Brazos Valley for as long as the area falls south and east of this feature -- which should be roughly between 10pm - 12am Sunday through 10am to noon Monday.

TONIGHT: Cold, light rain spreads in from the west. As it falls, it will be fighting through dry air to make it to the ground.



Low rain totals expected as the chance ends mid-late Monday morning. Few sleet pellets may mix in Leon, Milam, Houston Counties (melting on contact) pic.twitter.com/cw8TnqlzkK — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 19, 2021

Here is the hitch: not all of the rain falling overhead will make it to the ground. In the wake of Saturday’s cold front, the air is extremely dry in the Brazos Valley. Th dew point temperature -- how moisture is measured -- Sunday was in the mid-to-upper 30s. Initially, as rain leaves the cloud deck overhead, it will run into that dry air and evaporate. Through the night, a small increase in atmospheric moisture is expected as the weather feature pulls more of it out of the Gulf of Mexico. These evaporating drops will also help to saturate the air, which should be the winning combo to bring light rain to the ground by midnight and through the very early hours of Monday morning.

Rainfall totals for this event: 0.05″ to 0.25″ (at best)

COULD A FEW SLEET PELLETS FALL?!

A very light, wintry mix is not totally far-fetched over portions of Milam, Leon, and Houston Counties a few hours ahead of sunrise Monday.

This precipitation will actually begin as snow falling over much of the Brazos Valley. (before you get your hopes up, no snow will be found, no snowmen will be built). Around 9,800 to 10,000 feet up, the temperature in the upper atmosphere will rise above freezing. Those snowflakes will then melt, creating the rain that falls over most of the area. However, the loss of heat and slight cooling of the atmosphere created as this moisture initially evaporates during the event may support a profile that allows for a few sleet pellets to mix down in this light rain.

Worried about the morning drive? Don’t be. Air temperature and ground temperatures will both remain well above 32°, melting any small ice pellets that manage to make it to the ground. No ice accumulation is expected.

LOW TEMPERATURES

A seasonably cold night will lead to a somewhat damp, December’s start Monday morning. Most of the Brazos Valley will walk out to sunrise thermometers between 40° and 43°. Temperatures are slated to dip as low as 37° to 39° across north and northeastern counties and outlying, rural parts of the area.

Forecast lows across the Brazos Valley for Monday, December 20th (KBTX)

