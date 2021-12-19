Gastaldello Earns Silver at Short Course Worlds

ABU DHABI, UAE -- Texas A&M’s Beryl Gastaldello earned a silver medal in the 100m individual medley Sunday at Short Course World Championships at Etihad Arena.

Gastaldello placed second in the 100m IM with a time of 57.96 for her first individual medal at the wold championship meet.

Five-time Olympian Alia Atkinson advanced to the 100m breast final, taking fourth in the semifinal with a time of 1:04.26.

On the men’s side, Shaine Casas took seventh in the 50m back final, clocking in at 22.99, and Angel Martinez placed 14th in the 50m fly semifinal with a time of 22.81.

Competition continues Monday and will run through Tuesday, Dec. 21. Prelims begin at 11:30 p.m. CT, with finals following at 8 a.m. CT and can be seen on the Olympic Channel.