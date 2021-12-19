Advertisement

Kats clobber Hardin-Simmons 103-53

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletics
Published: Dec. 18, 2021
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston used a surge right before the end of the first half to cruise to a 103-53 victory over Hardin-Simmons on Saturday at Johnson Coliseum.

Savion Flagg led the Bearkats (4-7) with 23 points and eight rebounds, and Jarren Cook scored 14. Demarkus Lampley finished with 12 points, while Tristan Ikpe scored 10 to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists. 

Sam Houston shot a blistering 61 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range. The Bearkats outrebounded the Cowboys (10-1) 44-23.

Kian Scroggins scored nine points, Damon Nicholas Jr. and Donte Powers both chipped in eight and Kuba Karwowsk added six. 

The Bearkats held Hardin-Simmons to 26 percent shooting and 23 percent from behind the arc. Sam Houston returns to action Tuesday when it plays Bradley at the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in El Paso.

