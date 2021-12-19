Local organization honors fallen veterans across the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Active and veteran military members, families and other loved ones gathered to lay remembrance wreaths Saturday with Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley.

A ceremony was held at the Aggie Field of Honor, but wreaths were also laid at the other three Bryan-College Station cemeteries along with 17 cemeteries in the surrounding seven counties in the Brazos Valley.

When Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley was started in 2017, they laid down 117 wreaths.

This year, 2,448 remembrance wreaths were placed on graves.

December 18th is National Wreath Across America Day and across the US, at sea, and abroad wreath-laying ceremonies were held, according to Wreaths Across America’s website. More than 2.4 million wreaths were laid at cemeteries worldwide, according to Ellen Fuller, Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley volunteer co-chair.

“It’s not that we’re decorating graves but for people to come and reflect and renew and recommit, for people to go ‘yeah, I want to have that feeling for others,’” Fuller said.

Going into the future, Fuller wants to distribute more wreaths in more cemeteries. For more information about the organization and how you can give, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.