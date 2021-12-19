Advertisement

Nonprofit gives over 800 books to Bryan-College Station kids

By Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been said that a good book can take you anywhere. This is why the United Way of the Brazos Valley hosted its 4th annual Jingle Book Bash Saturday.

The organization gave free books to kids and teens Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at the Post Oak Mall. Each weekend the organization gave away between 400 and 600 books. The goal was to encourage the love of reading and provide access to books during the holiday season.

“It can expand their thought process, can help them explore different things that they never knew they had before,” Roseanne Jaouhari, United Way of the Brazos Valley volunteer, said.

The books varied from picture books to fantasies to nonfiction..

Bryan native David Fields was one of many parents to stop by the table Saturday and said his daughter got a book from the organization last year and used it for a book report. He believes she made an A on the assignment. This year, he got her “The Eleventh Plague” by Jeff Hirsch.

All of the books given away were donated. If you would like to donate books to the organization, click here.

