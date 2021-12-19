NWS survey confirms tornado occurred in Montgomery County Saturday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As a cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley Saturday, the boundary brought a line of rain & strong thunderstorms along with it. A few of which ended up being severe / tornado warned, especially as the activity pushed across the far southern and eastern reaches of the area. A survey conducted by the National Weather Service office in Houston confirmed Saturday evening that a tornado occurred within the warned storm in Northeastern Montgomery County earlier in the day.

After conducting a storm survey, we can confirm that a tornado occurred within the warned storm in NE Montgomery County earlier today. The tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF-1, with an approximate path length of 1.75 miles and width of 100 yards. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/mQ51d34bRE — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) December 19, 2021

Preliminary details on the tornado are as follows:

Location: Northeastern Montgomery County -- East of FM 1484 Preliminary Rating: EF-1 Path Width: 1.75 miles Path Length: 100 yards Injuries: 0

Surveyors at the National Weather Service say widespread tree damage, including uprooted trees, were found along the damage path.

***This information is not final, and is subject to change. If there are updates we will post those to this article at kbtx.com.

