NWS survey confirms tornado occurred in Montgomery County Saturday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As a cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley Saturday, the boundary brought a line of rain & strong thunderstorms along with it. A few of which ended up being severe / tornado warned, especially as the activity pushed across the far southern and eastern reaches of the area. A survey conducted by the National Weather Service office in Houston confirmed Saturday evening that a tornado occurred within the warned storm in Northeastern Montgomery County earlier in the day.
Preliminary details on the tornado are as follows:
|Location:
|Northeastern Montgomery County -- East of FM 1484
|Preliminary Rating:
|EF-1
|Path Width:
|1.75 miles
|Path Length:
|100 yards
|Injuries:
|0
Surveyors at the National Weather Service say widespread tree damage, including uprooted trees, were found along the damage path.
***This information is not final, and is subject to change. If there are updates we will post those to this article at kbtx.com.
