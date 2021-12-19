Robertson County nonprofit brightens holidays for Brazos Valley children

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos Valley nonprofit is making this holiday season brighter for several children.

For the 12th year in a row, the Conflict Resolution & Tutorial Center has made Christmas more enjoyable for students in Calvert ISD. Volunteers from the nonprofit College Station Noon Lions Club and other community organizations gave gifts to 279 children in Calvert, Bryan and College Station.

Organizers say this is their way of making sure every child in Calvert feels special.

