TONIGHT: Cold, light rain arrives; lingers through Monday morning

Sunny, crisp Sunday (finally) made it feel every bit like December as we closed out the weekend. Enjoy the sunshine? It will be back again Monday afternoon -- but only after skies are covered by clouds again tonight and tomorrow morning. A passing weather maker swings across Texas tonight and tomorrow, blanketing overcast skies over the Brazos Valley, at the least. At the most, a light, cold rain is expected to arrive from the west between 10pm and 12am and continue off and on at times through mid-Monday morning. That rain will have a hard time making it to the ground, initially, fighting dry air on the journey out of the clouds. Rainfall totals are only expected between 0.10″ and 0.25″ at most. Lows fall to the seasonable upper 30s / low 40s tonight -- with everyone expected to remain above freezing. Still, due to colder temperatures in the atmosphere, not out of the question that a few sleet pellets mix in with that rain over parts of Milam, Leon, and Houston Counties. Air and ground temperatures well above 32° will melt any on contact should a bit of wintry mix occur.

Welcome to your Christmas week! Winter officially begins at 9:59am Tuesday -- and it will feel like it with morning 30s and afternoon, seasonable low 60s on deck. That is where seasonable stops as another December warming trend takes over. Chilly-to-cool mornings turn into mild, warm-for-December afternoons in the 70s by the back half of the week. Gorgeous stretch of days to get out and take care of last-minute holiday errands, travels, or time with family -- just not quite Christmas-like. Friday and Saturday are set to feature sunrise temperatures in the low/mid-60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s for Christmas Eve and Day.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with a 60% chance for light rain. Low: 43. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Monday: Cloudy morning with a 40% chance for light rain before 10am. Decreasing afternoon clouds. High: 54. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 38. Wind: Calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 61. Wind: N becoming S 0-5 mph+.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.