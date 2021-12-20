Advertisement

7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home

Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota, home. Police say family members were conducting a welfare check when the individuals were located. Autopsies will be performed to determine the causes of death.(Source: KVLY via CNN)
By Nachai Taylor and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVLY) - Police confirmed Sunday that seven people were found dead in a Moorhead, Minnesota, home. According to their report, the victims included four adults and three kids.

The victims were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy to determine the causes of death, KVLY reports.

Authorities were called to the Moorhead, Minnesota, home just before 9 p.m. Saturday on a report of several individuals deceased inside. Police say family members were conducting a welfare check when the individuals were located.

Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the public.

Moorhead Area Public Schools was informed of the child victims to help prepare for students needing assistance after the tragic deaths. The victims attended S.G. Reinertsten Elementary and Moorhead High School, according to KVLY.

“It is a difficult time for our school family and our deepest condolences are with the extended family. As a district, our goal is to support students, staff and families through this difficult time,” said district officials in a statement.

Officials say a crisis team is being assembled to provide grief counselors for students and staff at the impacted schools.

The investigation into the deaths is still active.

Copyright 2021 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

