Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old

AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.((Source: Texas Department of Public Safety))
By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Texas just issued a statewide Amber Alert for a Dallas area teenager who is believed to have been abducted.

Hayley Giandoni, 14, stands 5′,4″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Hayley last was seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas.

The alert shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety contains no information about her abductor.

Anyone with any information about Hayley should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car slammed into a home Saturday morning on Woodville Drive in Bryan sparking a fire that...
Car slams into Bryan home on Woodville Road sparking fire
Bryan police and firefighters on the scene Friday night of an auto-ped incident on Highway 21...
Bryan police investigating auto-pedestrian incident
A preliminary survey confirms a tornado touched down in NE Montgomery County Saturday.
NWS survey confirms tornado occurred in Montgomery County Saturday
The Milam County District Attorney confirms Edward McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted...
Reports: Milam County teacher arrested, indicted
Temperatures continue to slowly fall to the 50s through the day as colder air seeps into the...
Temperatures fall rest of the day after a stormy morning

Latest News

Chance Gibson Texas A&M Cross Country (2003-2021)
Texas A&M Athletics Mourns Loss of Chance Gibson
Sunday Night Weather Update 12/19
Sunday Night Weather Update 12/19
The Milam County District Attorney confirms Edward McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted...
Reports: Milam County teacher arrested, indicted
Rainfall totals from official observation stations across the Brazos Valley following...
Rainfall Update: Early weekend cold front brings rain and storms to the Brazos Valley