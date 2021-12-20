Be Remarkable: Local nurse and others are helping children as they enter foster care

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Skylar Brown has a lot to juggle in her life.

The St. Joseph Health nurse works 12-hour shifts and is a full-time mom. She’s also one of the founders of a local non-profit that helps kids transition into the state’s foster care system.

Skylar and others run John’s Boys, a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance, resources, and support to the foster community of the Brazos Valley.

With the help of sponsors and volunteers, the group has been able to provide go bags for kids entering into foster care. Many children removed from their homes leave with few possessions, so in these bags put together by John’s Boys, are toys, clothes, hygiene products, and a gift card for the foster family.

“She’s a hard worker, and she always makes that time for those foster kids and everybody in the community around her,” said Katherin Dewberry, who nominated Skylar for this week’s award saying her work to help some of our most vulnerable children is worthy of praise, but Skylar says it’s a team effort.

“It’s not just me. I don’t I don’t do this by myself. I’ve never been by myself and I always have all these people,” said Brown. “I certainly don’t do this to be nominated for things, that’s for sure, so it does mean a lot.”

“Our programs are designed to promote awareness and advocacy for foster children by providing personal and comfort essentials during times of transition, increasing access to child care training to ease the strain on the family unit, and community inclusion through grant programs providing access to extracurricular activities as well as funding for displaced children and youth,” said Brown.

“She also puts events on to help get funds for the children in many ways. This is going on the third year that Skylar has made sure to make time to get things done for these children. She has been a big help and a kind heart when it comes to these precious children and her own,” said Dewberry.

This is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Skylar Brown with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

