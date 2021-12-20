Brazos County Health District confirms first case of omicron variant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the county.

On Friday, Dr. Kia Parsi, the chief medical officer at St. Joseph Health said they believed to have cases of the omicron variant, but the health district is the entity that confirms the cases.

In a statement from BCHD, health officials said that while more data is needed to know if omicron infections cause more severe illness or death than infection with other variant, vaccines and boosters are still the most effective way to mitigate the spread of and severe illness for COVID-19.

“Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging,” the health district said.

Current vaccines are expected to to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant, but breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur, according to the health district.

“The recent emergence of Omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters,” according to the health district.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.