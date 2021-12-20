Burleson County Chief Deputy back at work following latest surgery after being shot in August

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy is back at work following a recent surgery.

Last week, Chief Deputy John Pollock underwent surgery at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan as he continues to recover from a gunshot wound to the face. In August he was shot while serving a warrant west of Snook off FM 60.

Pollock returned to work soon after the shooting but did take some time off last week for his latest surgery.

“My doctor felt comfortable removing the external fixator they had put in my jaw the day after I got shot. And so it kind of held everything together and so having that off is kind of like having the training wheels off if you will, and we’re kind of seeing how much stability I have in the jaw,” said Pollock.

