Advertisement

Burleson County Chief Deputy back at work following latest surgery after being shot in August

Chief John Pollock continues to recover well
Chief Deputy John Pollock had surgery last week as he continues to recover after being shot in...
Chief Deputy John Pollock had surgery last week as he continues to recover after being shot in August.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy is back at work following a recent surgery.

Last week, Chief Deputy John Pollock underwent surgery at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan as he continues to recover from a gunshot wound to the face. In August he was shot while serving a warrant west of Snook off FM 60.

Pollock returned to work soon after the shooting but did take some time off last week for his latest surgery.

“My doctor felt comfortable removing the external fixator they had put in my jaw the day after I got shot. And so it kind of held everything together and so having that off is kind of like having the training wheels off if you will, and we’re kind of seeing how much stability I have in the jaw,” said Pollock.

News 3′s Clay Falls was in Caldwell today at the Sheriff’s Office and will have interviews with Chief Pollock at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

We have our previous story with John Pollock and his wife here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Gibson Texas A&M Cross Country (2003-2021)
Texas A&M Athletics Mourns Loss of Chance Gibson
The Milam County District Attorney confirms Edward McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted...
Reports: Milam County teacher arrested, indicted
Highway 105 crash
Texas A&M athlete’s car hydroplaned, causing deadly weekend crash
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert discontinued for missing Texas 14-year-old
Davion Duntarious Mitchell, 18
College Station police arrest third suspect in aggravated sexual assault of a child case

Latest News

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Brazos County Health District confirms first case of omicron variant
Davion Duntarious Mitchell, 18
College Station police arrest third suspect in aggravated sexual assault of a child case
Owner Dustin McBee sands down the edges of freshly cut antlers so dogs don't cut their mouths...
Made in the Brazos Valley: Lone Star Antler Chews
Highway 105 crash
Texas A&M athlete’s car hydroplaned, causing deadly weekend crash