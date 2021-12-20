Advertisement

College Station police offer reward for third suspect in aggravated sexual assault of a child case

Davion Duntarious Mitchell, 18
Davion Duntarious Mitchell, 18(College Station Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are actively looking for a third suspect wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and burglary of a habitation.

CSPD is giving a $1,000 reward to anyone that can give information on the location of Davion Duntarious Mitchell, 18. Anyone with information can call CSPD at 979-764-3600. To remain anonymous, call Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-755-TIPS.

Police say on Dec. 16, they responded to a home to investigate a sexual assault of a 15-year-old involving three suspects.

Police say the teen agreed to have sex with one of the men through Instagram, but when he showed up he brought Derrick Burleson, 18, and Jaylon Jones, 18 with him. Court documents say they pointed a pistol at the girl when she answered the door. The three assaulted her and continued to threaten her with the gun during the crime, according to police.

Burleson and Jones were arrested that night for aggravated sexual assault of a child and burglary of a habitation.

Police say only tips through Crime Stoppers are eligible for the cash reward.

