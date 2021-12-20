Made in the Brazos Valley: Lone Star Antler Chews

GAUSE, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a chew toy for your dog that’s all-natural and will last a long time, Lone Star Antler Chews has some great options.

Owner Dustin McBee says over the last year he’s purchased about 1200 pounds of antler for his business. He offers everything from elk, whitetail deer, and even moose (coming soon!).

He starts by cleaning them and making sure there’s nothing on the antler. Then, he cuts them into sections using a band saw. Next, he sands the rough edges and then drills a hole for his labels.

The chews are sold by weight so there’s something for just about any size dog.

“Favorite part is probably getting the pictures and videos from people, dogs and or from people of their dogs and just has seen how much they’re enjoying it and how long it lasts them,” said McBee.

You can find his booth at events like The Local or you can place orders directly through his website.

