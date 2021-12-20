Northgate Toy Drive provides hundreds of gifts for families helped by Family Promise BCS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Northgate community was the latest group out of the many others across the Brazos Valley to put on a toy drive this holiday season.

While some are using the final weekend before Christmas to complete their holiday shopping, others are still making donations to benefit the less fortunate. Roughly 40 Northgate businesses participated in a toy drive organized by the West Church Market, and they rounded up everything they collected Sunday afternoon.

“We dropped the boxes at all the places about two weeks ago, and so they’ve been doing their own collections,” West Church Market Owner Alex Long, who is also the Northgate Toy Drive’s organizer, said. “I know a few of the places up here offered free cover for toys. I’m pretty sure that we’re going to have donations from almost every place up here.”

Long says the original idea came from a FedEx driver who spends a lot of his time in the Northgate area.

“We were talking about being able to give back somehow, and we thought FedEx driver, Christmastime, toy deliveries - let’s just wrap everybody together and throw the toys in and give neighborhood over there a little car show, too,” Long said.

Some of those businesses made quite the haul. The Spot on Northgate says they collected over 100 toys from donations to their business alone.

“We feel it’s really important, and Northgate is really about coming together,” The Spot bartender Shelby Herrod said. “Especially being a business on Northgate, we want to come together and really kind of show our appreciation for this town and give back any way we can. This is a big way we can give back.”

It wasn’t just businesses getting in on the giving. Ordinary residents contributed plenty of toys themselves.

“I grew up having a Christmas every year, so I wanted to make sure there’s someone else out there having a Christmas,” College Station resident Ko Sin, who donated dozens of toys Sunday, said. “Christmas is very important. It’s about giving, and I wanted to make sure that kid has a Christmas this year.”

The toy drive was also a bit of a car show. Everyone who came out Sunday packed up all the toys and drove them over to Family Promise of Bryan-College Station, which is a nonprofit that helps homeless children and their families get back into a home and on their feet. Executive Director Phebe Simmons says the toys will make the Christmas of anywhere from 25 to 50 families.

“This allows us to continue helping children who would in no other way get toys if it weren’t for the kindness of the group that did this for us,” Simmons said. “Toy drives are extremely beneficial because there are always the ones who are under the radar that you don’t know about until Christmas morning. That happens a lot, so this is very, very important because the children are in need.”

While Long says the children they’re helping are the primary focus, the toy drive is also important for bringing Northgate closer together, too.

“It really is a family-friendly environment during the daytime. It’s really conducive to being College Station’s downtown area,” Long said. “This is also a place of celebration that people come to, and so we just want to be able to extend that out to the rest of the community too. We have a really tight-knit community up here around the Northgate area. Everybody’s friends with each other, so it’s really great to be able to give back to everybody else who’s not involved in this specific area.”

Long says a trophy handcrafted by Aaron’s Automotive was awarded to the business that brought in the most donations. That trophy will stay with the winner all year long until next season’s toy drive.

