Advertisement

Pickrem, Casas Claim Gold at Short Course Worlds

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABU DHABI, UAE -- Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem made her first trip to the podium, claiming individual Gold in the 200m IM, while Shaine Casas helped the 4x50m medley relay team tie for first and set a new American record at FINA Short Course World Championships Monday, held at Etihad Arena. 

Pickrem clocked a time of 2:04.29 in the 200m IM to earn the world title in the event for Team Canada after helping lower a national record in the 4x50m medley relay earlier in the meet. Pickrem also helped the 4x200 free relay team, which went on to win Gold Monday, secure a spot in the final after swimming the final leg in prelims to earn a top-eight finish.

Casas made his fourth trip of the meet to the podium, helping the 4x50m medley relay team to a gold medal finish. The backstroker posted a time of 23.11 to lead off the race, as the foursome eventually set a new American record with a time of 1:30.51.

Five-time Olympian Alia Atkinson, representing Jamaica, took fourth in the 100m breast final with a time of 1:04.03. 

France’s Beryl Gastaldello notched an 11th-place finish in the 50m free semifinal with a time of 24.02. Hector Ruvalcaba finished 10th to earn an alternate spot for the final and set a new national record in Mexico, clocking a time of 4:10.83 in the 400m IM. 

Competition will conclude Tuesday at FINA Short Course World Championships. Prelims begin at 11:30 p.m. CT Monday evening, with finals following at 8 a.m. CT Tuesday and can be seen on the Olympic Channel.

Most Read

Chance Gibson Texas A&M Cross Country (2003-2021)
Texas A&M Athletics Mourns Loss of Chance Gibson
The Milam County District Attorney confirms Edward McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted...
Reports: Milam County teacher arrested, indicted
Highway 105 crash
Texas A&M athlete’s car hydroplaned, causing deadly weekend crash
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert discontinued for missing Texas 14-year-old
Davion Duntarious Mitchell, 18
College Station police arrest third suspect in aggravated sexual assault of a child case

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
Patty Leads Women’s Basketball Over UTSA, 77-51
Taylor IV named SEC Freshman of the Week
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer declares for 2022 NFL draft
Texas A&M offensive line coach Josh Henson
Report: A&M OL Coach Josh Henson leaving for USC