Pickrem, Casas Claim Gold at Short Course Worlds

ABU DHABI, UAE -- Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem made her first trip to the podium, claiming individual Gold in the 200m IM, while Shaine Casas helped the 4x50m medley relay team tie for first and set a new American record at FINA Short Course World Championships Monday, held at Etihad Arena.

Pickrem clocked a time of 2:04.29 in the 200m IM to earn the world title in the event for Team Canada after helping lower a national record in the 4x50m medley relay earlier in the meet. Pickrem also helped the 4x200 free relay team, which went on to win Gold Monday, secure a spot in the final after swimming the final leg in prelims to earn a top-eight finish.

Casas made his fourth trip of the meet to the podium, helping the 4x50m medley relay team to a gold medal finish. The backstroker posted a time of 23.11 to lead off the race, as the foursome eventually set a new American record with a time of 1:30.51.

Five-time Olympian Alia Atkinson, representing Jamaica, took fourth in the 100m breast final with a time of 1:04.03.

France’s Beryl Gastaldello notched an 11th-place finish in the 50m free semifinal with a time of 24.02. Hector Ruvalcaba finished 10th to earn an alternate spot for the final and set a new national record in Mexico, clocking a time of 4:10.83 in the 400m IM.

Competition will conclude Tuesday at FINA Short Course World Championships. Prelims begin at 11:30 p.m. CT Monday evening, with finals following at 8 a.m. CT Tuesday and can be seen on the Olympic Channel.