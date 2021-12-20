Report: A&M OL Coach Josh Henson leaving for USC

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Offensive Line Coach Josh Henson is leaving for USC, according to Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports. The Trojans are looking to hire Henson as their new offensive line coach.

Sources: USC is set to hire Texas A&M OL coach Josh Henson as the school’s new offensive line coach. Henson has extensive offensive line experience at Oklahoma State and Missouri and prior coordinator experience. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 20, 2021

Henson spent the past three years at A&M after coaching at his alma mater, Oklahoma State. He’s been recognized twice as one of the nation’s top 25 recruiters, with coaching stints under Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State, Les Miles at Oklahoma State and LSU, and Gary Pinkel at Missouri. Henson was a part of LSU’s 2007 national championship squad.

After replacing 4 out of the 5 starters on the line from last year, Henson developed a young unit that paved the way for a dynamic rushing attack.

He also recruited 4 offensive linemen in this year’s class, 3 of which are 4-star recruits.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.