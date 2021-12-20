Advertisement

Report: A&M OL Coach Josh Henson leaving for USC

Texas A&M offensive line coach Josh Henson
Texas A&M offensive line coach Josh Henson(Texas A&M Athletics)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Offensive Line Coach Josh Henson is leaving for USC, according to Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports. The Trojans are looking to hire Henson as their new offensive line coach.

Henson spent the past three years at A&M after coaching at his alma mater, Oklahoma State. He’s been recognized twice as one of the nation’s top 25 recruiters, with coaching stints under Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State, Les Miles at Oklahoma State and LSU, and Gary Pinkel at Missouri. Henson was a part of LSU’s 2007 national championship squad.

After replacing 4 out of the 5 starters on the line from last year, Henson developed a young unit that paved the way for a dynamic rushing attack.

He also recruited 4 offensive linemen in this year’s class, 3 of which are 4-star recruits.

