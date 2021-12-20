Sights and Sounds from 2021 High School Football State Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Both Franklin (Class 3A Division II) and College Station (Class 5A Division I) represented the Brazos Valley at the UIL State Championships at AT&T Stadium. Franklin won their first state title in school history with a 49-35 win over Gunter, and College Station lost a heart-breaker in overtime to Katy Paetow.

TRAYLEN SUEL, College Station wide receiver:

“We’ve all just grown up together. Just seeing everybody grow and become better players together has been fun. That’s what I’ll remember the most. How much we’ve worked all as a class.”

MARK FANNIN, Franklin head football coach:

“It’s one of the best moments of my life bringing home the first-ever state championship here in Franklin. This town has been waiting a very long time for this and I couldn’t be any more proud to bring that gold trophy home.”

BRYSON WASHINGTON, Franklin running back:

‘It’s been very emotional knowing it’s my last time playing with my senior brothers. But I am very grateful to have this team, and I’m glad we got this dub.”

STEVE HUFF, College Station head football coach:

“They worked their tails off to get to this point and continued to work all the way through the playoffs. They worked their tails off this week coming into this ball game. There was never any letup by them. Again, I think it’s pretty obvious the heart in these kids tonight.”

JETT HUFF, College Station quarterback:

“We’ve done stuff that nobody at our school has ever done: most wins.”

MALCOLM MURPHY, Franklin running back:

“I can’t even explain the feelings I’m feeling right now. I’m just so happy we stuck together through the ups and downs. We knew we could fight to get here, and that’s what we did to get here and finish.”

