Advertisement

Taylor IV named SEC Freshman of the Week

(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M men’s basketball’s Wade Taylor IV was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The Lancaster, Texas, native led the Aggies to an 83-73 victory at Oregon State on Saturday as he scored a season-high 19 points. He was an efficient 7-of-9 (.778) from the floor, his highest field goal percentage this season, and also dished out a team-high four assists.

Taylor IV was buckets from 3-point range, as he buried five of his six attempts, becoming the first Aggie to hit five 3-pointers in a game since Quenton Jackson hit five against Arkansas on March 6, 2021.

The Aggies return to action Tuesday against Northwestern State inside Reed Arena at 5 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Gibson Texas A&M Cross Country (2003-2021)
Texas A&M Athletics Mourns Loss of Chance Gibson
The Milam County District Attorney confirms Edward McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted...
Reports: Milam County teacher arrested, indicted
Highway 105 crash
Texas A&M athlete’s car hydroplaned, causing deadly weekend crash
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert discontinued for missing Texas 14-year-old
Davion Duntarious Mitchell, 18
College Station police arrest third suspect in aggravated sexual assault of a child case

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
Patty Leads Women’s Basketball Over UTSA, 77-51
Pickrem, Casas Claim Gold at Short Course Worlds
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer declares for 2022 NFL draft
Texas A&M offensive line coach Josh Henson
Report: A&M OL Coach Josh Henson leaving for USC