Taylor IV named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M men’s basketball’s Wade Taylor IV was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The Lancaster, Texas, native led the Aggies to an 83-73 victory at Oregon State on Saturday as he scored a season-high 19 points. He was an efficient 7-of-9 (.778) from the floor, his highest field goal percentage this season, and also dished out a team-high four assists.

Taylor IV was buckets from 3-point range, as he buried five of his six attempts, becoming the first Aggie to hit five 3-pointers in a game since Quenton Jackson hit five against Arkansas on March 6, 2021.

The Aggies return to action Tuesday against Northwestern State inside Reed Arena at 5 p.m.

