Advertisement

Texas A&M athlete’s car hydroplaned, causing deadly weekend crash

Highway 105 crash
Highway 105 crash(Jason Johnston)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the fatal crash that killed Texas A&M student-athlete Chance Gibson on Dec. 18.

The preliminary investigation indicates that around 11:25 a.m., a 2020 Nissan car was traveling westbound on Highway 105. A 2019 Dodge car, driven by Gibson, was traveling eastbound at an unsafe speed for the roadway conditions, according to DPS. The Dodge began to hydroplane, causing it to go into the westbound lane and strike the Nissan head-on.

Gibson, 18, of The Woodlands was pronounced dead on the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood.

The driver of the Nissan, Ann Taylor, 50, of San Antonio was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with what DPS says were incapacitating injuries.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Gibson Texas A&M Cross Country (2003-2021)
Texas A&M Athletics Mourns Loss of Chance Gibson
The Milam County District Attorney confirms Edward McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted...
Reports: Milam County teacher arrested, indicted
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old
Video taken by a 13-year-old middle school student shows a vehicle following the school bus...
Caught on camera: Teen with BB gun menaces school bus in Texas
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Latest News

Davion Duntarious Mitchell, 18
College Station police offer reward for third suspect in aggravated sexual assault of a child case
Owner Dustin McBee sands down the edges of freshly cut antlers so dogs don't cut their mouths...
Made in the Brazos Valley: Lone Star Antler Chews
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
-
Applause - December 17, 2021