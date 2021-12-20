Texas A&M athlete’s car hydroplaned, causing deadly weekend crash

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the fatal crash that killed Texas A&M student-athlete Chance Gibson on Dec. 18.

The preliminary investigation indicates that around 11:25 a.m., a 2020 Nissan car was traveling westbound on Highway 105. A 2019 Dodge car, driven by Gibson, was traveling eastbound at an unsafe speed for the roadway conditions, according to DPS. The Dodge began to hydroplane, causing it to go into the westbound lane and strike the Nissan head-on.

Gibson, 18, of The Woodlands was pronounced dead on the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood.

The driver of the Nissan, Ann Taylor, 50, of San Antonio was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with what DPS says were incapacitating injuries.

