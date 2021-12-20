Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer declares for 2022 NFL draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jalen Wydermyer, tight end for Texas A&M, declared today that he will not play in the Aggies’ bowl game.

With 40 catches and 515 yards this season, the Dickinson, Texas native leads all Southeastern Conference tight ends. For the second year in a row, he was named a finalist for the John Mackey Award, and most experts believe he will be a first-round draft choice in the 2022 National Football League draft.

I ❤️ U all thank you so much for these last 3 years they’ve been amazing and I’m grateful and truly honored to be apart of the Aggie family #85 signing out🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/X9KvaaXxgK — Jalenwydermyer (@jalenwydermyer) December 20, 2021

He led the team with 6 touchdowns and 447 receiving yards on 32 catches during his rookie year at Texas A&M. Wydermyer earned second-team All-SEC accolades after racking up another six touchdowns and 506 yards on 46 catches in 2020. Wydermyer was named as a finalist for the Mackey Award as well in 2020. His 12 career touchdown receptions was a new A&M record for receiving scores by a tight end.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.