Treat of the Day: Brenham Junior High band students collect hospice care bags

Brenham Junior High Band Students
Brenham Junior High Band Students
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - These Brenham Junior High band students really are proving it is the season of giving. They’ve been collecting donations to make care packages for Hospice Brazos Valley.

The band members donated 26 adult coloring books, 24 sets of colored pencils, 49 pairs of socks, 21 gift bags, 100 manicure sets, 207 nail files and 221 chapsticks. What a wonderful way to help bring comfort to these patients.

Posted by Brenham ISD on Monday, December 13, 2021

