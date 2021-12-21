Advertisement

Aggie football team dealing with COVID ahead of Gator Bowl

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sources inside the Texas A&M University Athletic Department have confirmed to KBTX that the Aggie football team is dealing with COVID-19 issues. This comes ahead of the Gator Bowl that’s scheduled for Dec. 31.

Athletic officials say the team hasn’t held practice together since Sunday, but they are communicating over Zoom. Other media outlets have reported that several positions were hard hit by COVID-19 infections.

When reached for comment about the situation, Greg McGarity, CEO and president of the Gator Bowl, told KBTX “[Gator Bowl officials] are full speed ahead on preparations for the Gator Bowl.”

Texas A&M is scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville on Dec. 26, while their competitors, Wake Forest, will arrive on Dec. 27.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Gibson Texas A&M Cross Country (2003-2021)
Texas A&M Athletics Mourns Loss of Chance Gibson
Highway 105 crash
Texas A&M athlete’s car hydroplaned, causing deadly weekend crash
Davion Duntarious Mitchell, 18
College Station police arrest third suspect in aggravated sexual assault of a child case
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Brazos County Health District confirms first case of omicron variant
The Milam County District Attorney confirms Edward McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted...
Reports: Milam County teacher arrested, indicted

Latest News

Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Kenyon Green takes the field ahead of the Aggies' game at South...
Aggie OL Kenyon Green declares for NFL Draft
Casas, Pickrem Return to the Podium on Final Day of Worlds
Texas A&M Tennis
Aggie Women’s Tennis Adds Junior Grand Slam Champion Branstine
Patty Leads Women’s Basketball Over UTSA, 77-51
Patty Leads Women’s Basketball Over UTSA, 77-51