Aggie football team dealing with COVID ahead of Gator Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sources inside the Texas A&M University Athletic Department have confirmed to KBTX that the Aggie football team is dealing with COVID-19 issues. This comes ahead of the Gator Bowl that’s scheduled for Dec. 31.

Athletic officials say the team hasn’t held practice together since Sunday, but they are communicating over Zoom. Other media outlets have reported that several positions were hard hit by COVID-19 infections.

When reached for comment about the situation, Greg McGarity, CEO and president of the Gator Bowl, told KBTX “[Gator Bowl officials] are full speed ahead on preparations for the Gator Bowl.”

Texas A&M is scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville on Dec. 26, while their competitors, Wake Forest, will arrive on Dec. 27.

