Advertisement

Aggie OL Kenyon Green declares for NFL Draft

Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Kenyon Green takes the field ahead of the Aggies' game at South...
Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Kenyon Green takes the field ahead of the Aggies' game at South Carolina.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M offensive lineman announced on Tuesday that he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

Green started all 12 games his junior year at four different positions along the o-line. He was named to the 2021 AP All-American First Team, All-SEC First Team, Sporting News All-America First Team, Walter Camp All-America Second Team, and FWAA All-American Second Team. Green also earned the Offensive MVP Award and Leadership Award at the annual team banquet.

The Humble, Texas native joins fellow Aggies DeMarvin Leal, Leon O’Neal, Jayden Peevy, Isaiah Spiller, and Jalen Wydermyer who have also declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Green is projected to be a possible first-round draft pick.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Gibson Texas A&M Cross Country (2003-2021)
Texas A&M Athletics Mourns Loss of Chance Gibson
Highway 105 crash
Texas A&M athlete’s car hydroplaned, causing deadly weekend crash
Davion Duntarious Mitchell, 18
College Station police arrest third suspect in aggravated sexual assault of a child case
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Brazos County Health District confirms first case of omicron variant
The Milam County District Attorney confirms Edward McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted...
Reports: Milam County teacher arrested, indicted

Latest News

Aggie football team dealing with COVID ahead of Gator Bowl
Casas, Pickrem Return to the Podium on Final Day of Worlds
Texas A&M Tennis
Aggie Women’s Tennis Adds Junior Grand Slam Champion Branstine
Patty Leads Women’s Basketball Over UTSA, 77-51
Patty Leads Women’s Basketball Over UTSA, 77-51