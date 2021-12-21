Aggie OL Kenyon Green declares for NFL Draft

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M offensive lineman announced on Tuesday that he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

Green started all 12 games his junior year at four different positions along the o-line. He was named to the 2021 AP All-American First Team, All-SEC First Team, Sporting News All-America First Team, Walter Camp All-America Second Team, and FWAA All-American Second Team. Green also earned the Offensive MVP Award and Leadership Award at the annual team banquet.

The Humble, Texas native joins fellow Aggies DeMarvin Leal, Leon O’Neal, Jayden Peevy, Isaiah Spiller, and Jalen Wydermyer who have also declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Green is projected to be a possible first-round draft pick.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.