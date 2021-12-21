Advertisement

A&M Consolidated rolls past College Station

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat College Station 66-34 Tuesday in the final game for both teams before the Christmas break. The Tigers improved to 11-4 on the season and 3-0 in district 19-5A play. College Station is now 8-9 on the season and 3-1 in district 19-5A play.

Zaylan Duren led A&M Consolidated in scoring with 13 points. Willie Everline led College Station with 9 points.

The Tigers will be back in action December 27 to take part in the MT Rice Tournament. The Cougars will return to the court December 28 to open play at the Conroe Tournament.

