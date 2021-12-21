Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil.

She was last seen Monday at 5 p.m. in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio. She was wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes.

She has straight, brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen in a ponytail.

She is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Call San Antonio Police if you have any information about where she may be.

