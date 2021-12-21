Casas, Pickrem Return to the Podium on Final Day of Worlds

ABU DHABI, UAE -- Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas earned his second individual medal of the meet and helped a fourth Team USA relay team to a podium finish, while Sydney Pickrem returned to the podium with Canada’s 4x100m medley team on the final day of FINA Short Course World Championships.

Casas added an individual Silver Medal to his collection after clocking in at 1:48.81 in the 200m back. He medaled for the fourth time as a member of a relay team after posting a time of 50.44 as the leadoff to help Team USA take second in the 4x100m medley relay with a time of 3:20.50. Casas became the world champion in the 100m back and as a member of the 4x50m medley relay team. He earned six total medals as Team USA was named the best team of the world championship meet.

Pickrem earned her second medal of the week when her 1:04.97 breaststroke split helped Team Canada’s 4x100m medley relay team finish in 3:47.36 and claimed the Silver Medal. On Monday, Pickrem claimed individual gold with the fastest time of the meet in the 200m IM.

France’s Beryl Gastaldello, who earned silver in the 100m IM earlier in the meet, was also in action on the final evening as she helped the French 4x50m free relay team to a seventh-place finish (1:36.36) with a 23.61 split.

