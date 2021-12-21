Advertisement

Casas, Pickrem Return to the Podium on Final Day of Worlds

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABU DHABI, UAE -- Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas earned his second individual medal of the meet and helped a fourth Team USA relay team to a podium finish, while Sydney Pickrem returned to the podium with Canada’s 4x100m medley team on the final day of FINA Short Course World Championships. 

Casas added an individual Silver Medal to his collection after clocking in at 1:48.81 in the 200m back. He medaled for the fourth time as a member of a relay team after posting a time of 50.44 as the leadoff to help Team USA take second in the 4x100m medley relay with a time of 3:20.50. Casas became the world champion in the 100m back and as a member of the 4x50m medley relay team. He earned six total medals as Team USA was named the best team of the world championship meet. 

Pickrem earned her second medal of the week when her 1:04.97 breaststroke split helped Team Canada’s 4x100m medley relay team finish in 3:47.36 and claimed the Silver Medal. On Monday, Pickrem claimed individual gold with the fastest time of the meet in the 200m IM. 

France’s Beryl Gastaldello, who earned silver in the 100m IM earlier in the meet, was also in action on the final evening as she helped the French 4x50m free relay team to a seventh-place finish (1:36.36) with a 23.61 split.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Gibson Texas A&M Cross Country (2003-2021)
Texas A&M Athletics Mourns Loss of Chance Gibson
Highway 105 crash
Texas A&M athlete’s car hydroplaned, causing deadly weekend crash
Davion Duntarious Mitchell, 18
College Station police arrest third suspect in aggravated sexual assault of a child case
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Brazos County Health District confirms first case of omicron variant
The Milam County District Attorney confirms Edward McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted...
Reports: Milam County teacher arrested, indicted

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
Aggie Women’s Tennis Adds Junior Grand Slam Champion Branstine
Patty Leads Women’s Basketball Over UTSA, 77-51
Patty Leads Women’s Basketball Over UTSA, 77-51
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer declares for 2022 NFL draft
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer declares for 2022 NFL draft
Mumford tops Thorndale 60-43
Mumford tops Thorndale 60-43