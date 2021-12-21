College Station homes spread Christmas cheer with musical light show

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Looking at Christmas lights is a tradition for many during the holidays, and there are some College Station homes that are elevating their holiday displays and choreographing them to music.

Below are some must-see shows that will get you and your family in the holiday spirit!

Congressional Court

In the Pebble Creek neighborhood, Sprucey, the MC of Dave Russell’s light show on Congressional Court, will guide you through an exciting musical experience. Russell says the show is about 12 minutes long and utilizes about six or seven songs from Christmas classics to the Aggie War Hymn to techno.

Russell said one of his favorite parts is seeing peoples’ reactions to the show.

“I love watching people out here dancing,” said Rusell. “It’s fun!”

The show runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night through New Years Eve.

Dayton Court

Lights on Dayton is a home that is well known in College Station for its musical lights and returns for its 6th year with new music and displays.

Tim St. Martin, the owner of Lights on Dayton, says they’ve been asking people what they wanted to see with the animated show and they tried to incorporate those requests this year.

St. Martin says his lights are a way to give back to the community.

“It’s something we do to benefit the community. It’s our way of giving back. We love doing it. We love seeing smiles, seeing kids hang out of the windows of the cars and singing along to the songs,” said St. Martin.

St. Martin said the show is about 40 minutes long, but he will soon condense it so each night is different and to help with traffic.

The lights are on weekdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 6 p.m. to11 p.m. On Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the lights will run from 6 p.m. until Midnight.

Click here to learn more!

Creek Crossing Court

Dr. John Pinkstaff is bringing his dynamic and large display back for the second year to the Saddle Creek community. If you missed his lights show last year, Pinkstaff has transformed the entire front façade of his home with LED screens.

This year his light show is over an hour-long with over 30 different songs that incorporate music from various genres.

The display turns on at about 6 p.m. and turns off around 10 p.m. Pinkstaff says he may change the playlist for New Years, too.

Additionally, Pinkstaff is using his light display to give back to the BCS community. This year he is asking the community who comes to view his lights to donate to BCS together.

Woodland Ridge Court

Ron Price’s light show in Woodland Ridge is a great show for the family. It features five different songs from the Minions to the Polar Express to Amazing Grace Hip Hop. The total show last about seven minutes.

Price says his show utilizes 15,000 lights, most being LED.

The lights are on from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. seven days a week and the show will run through New Year’s weekend.

Price says his favorite part about his display is knowing that families make this part of their holiday tradition.

