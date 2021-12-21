Lady Cougars gets past A&M Consolidated
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls basketball team beat A&M Consolidated 46-42 Tuesday in a district 19-5A game at Cougar Gym.
Jaeden McMillin led College Station in scoring with 15 points. Kyla Clark scored 11 points for the Lady Cougars. Sarah Hathorn led A&M Consolidated with 22 points.
College Station and A&M Consolidated will both return to action December 27 to take part in the Aggieland Invitational.
