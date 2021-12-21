Made in the Brazos Valley: Throwing pottery with Over St. Art Studio

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “The process of throwing a pot begins at a wedging table,” said Todd Overstreet, ceramics artist and co-owner of Over St. Art Studio. “You want to wedge the clay to help get all the air bubbles out.”

Next, Overstreet takes his lump of wedged clay to the “wheel,” the spinning platform on which pottery is thrown.

First on the wheel, Overstreet does what is called “packing,” which is pressing in the clay so as to appropriately shape it. After an initial round of packing, the potter begins “pulls,” drawing the clay upward so as to create the height of the piece.

“There are all kinds of different ways to do it,” Overstreet said. “Just like writing papers, just like doing math problems, you just have to find what works for you.”

The use of tools is another way to individualize the process.

“You can either buy tools or make them yourself,” Overstreet says. He himself uses old kitchen utensils, scraps of wood and metal, and more. “That’s one of the nice things about ceramics.”

After Overstreet decides he is finished throwing the pot, he removes it from the wheel and lets it dry for a few days before firing it.

The firing process is multi-step as well. Depending on the effect the potter is trying to achieve, the piece is fired twice at an average of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit for several hours each round.

Finished product by Over St. Art Studio (Finished product by Over St. Art Studio)

Over St. Art Studio pieces are available at the Frame Gallery in Downtown Bryan and online here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.