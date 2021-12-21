Meals on Wheels pausing services during Christmas break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Meals on Wheels is on pause for their regular Christmas break this week and next week.

The organization reached out to clients and added extra meals for them before pausing until the new year. Meals on Wheels serves around 600 people daily throughout Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson Counties.

”Some days it’s less than that, some days it’s more than that. It really just depends on the clients. These past few months have been actually kind of crazy. We do have a waiting list right now so people have been calling back to back wondering if they can get on the program,” said Terikka Young, Meals on Wheels Coordinator.

Meals on Wheels will resume service Jan. 3, 2022. They are also looking for more volunteers to assist.

If you’d like to volunteer you can contact Terikka Young at tyoung@capbv.org

