National Weather Service releases additional details about Saturday’s tornado in Montgomery County

A preliminary survey confirms a tornado touched down in NE Montgomery County Saturday.
A preliminary survey confirms a tornado touched down in NE Montgomery County Saturday.
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As a cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley Saturday, the boundary brought a line of rain & strong thunderstorms along with it. A few of which ended up being severe / tornado warned, especially as the activity pushed across the far southern and eastern reaches of the area. A survey conducted by the National Weather Service office in Houston confirmed Saturday evening that a tornado occurred within the warned storm in Northeastern Montgomery County earlier in the day.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 20th UPDATE

The Houston/Galveston National Weather Service office released additional information regarding Saturday’s tornado that touched down outside of the community of Cut and Shoot. The details below are still considered to be “preliminary” as the agency attempts to determine if the path extended into San Jacinto County. The area in question is not readily accessible due to little or no road access.

RatingEF-1
Estimate Peak Wind90 mph
Path Length1.5672 miles
Path Width100 yards
Fatalities / Injuries0 / 0
Start Time10:52am
Start Location3 miles northeast of Cut and Shoot
End Time10:54am
End Location5 miles northeast of Cut and Shoot

Survey Summary:

PREVIOUS UPDATE

Preliminary details on the tornado are as follows:

Location:Northeastern Montgomery County -- East of FM 1484
Preliminary Rating:EF-1
Path Width:100 yards
Path Length:1.75 miles
Injuries:0

Surveyors at the National Weather Service say widespread tree damage, including uprooted trees, was found along the damage path.

***This information is not final, and is subject to change. If/when there are updates we will post those to this article at kbtx.com.

