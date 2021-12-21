No one injured after train crashes into SUV in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating after a train crashed into an SUV Tuesday morning at Wellborn Road and Dowling Road.

According to authorities, the SUV was stopped on the tracks when the train hit the front end of the vehicle.

Police say no one was injured.

The crash appears to be impacting traffic in the area. Drivers should avoid the intersection if possible.

