Advertisement

Third-graders allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust at D.C. school

A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact...
A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact incidents from the Holocaust.(CNN Newsource)
By WUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact incidents from the Holocaust.

“This was not an approved lesson plan,” a member of D.C. Public Schools said.

The instructor at Watkins Elementary School assigned specific roles to students while in library class.

The Washington Post, which first reported the incident, said one student was cast as Adolf Hitler. Others were directed to dig mass graves and act as victims.

A parents said the students were told not to tell anyone about the reenactment.

“We sincerely apologize to our students and families who were subjected to this incident,” the school district said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Gibson Texas A&M Cross Country (2003-2021)
Texas A&M Athletics Mourns Loss of Chance Gibson
Highway 105 crash
Texas A&M athlete’s car hydroplaned, causing deadly weekend crash
Davion Duntarious Mitchell, 18
College Station police arrest third suspect in aggravated sexual assault of a child case
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Brazos County Health District confirms first case of omicron variant
The Milam County District Attorney confirms Edward McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted...
Reports: Milam County teacher arrested, indicted

Latest News

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Tuesday morning, Dec. 21,...
SpaceX launches Christmas presents, supplies to station
Wellborn Rd. at Dowling Rd.
No one injured after train crashes into SUV in College Station
Police body camera video from Lewisville police captured a special moment on Saturday night....
Police officer finds stolen wedding rings hours before the ceremony
Police body camera video from Lewisville police captured a special moment on Saturday night....
Police officer finds stolen wedding rings hours before the ceremony
LIVE: Potter trial