Treat of the Day: Two restaurants show their appreciation for first responders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two local restaurants showed their support to first responders for working through the holidays. Carter’s Burger in Bryan and TX Burger in College Station decided to treat every station and crew member of both city’s fire departments.

CSFD says both owners reached out earlier this month to plan the appreciation event.

“As they are a small, family owned and operated business this was a huge mission for them to take on and they have rocked each and every day. Thank you guys so much for taking care of our firefighter family this month,” CSFD said in a Facebook post.

Huge shout out 🗣 to our friends over at Carter's Burger in Bryan and TX Burger in College Station 🍔 The owners of the... Posted by College Station Fire Department on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

