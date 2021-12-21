TxDot, City of Bryan gearing up for 2022 joint infrastructure projects

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Bryan and TxDot are gearing up for three partnership projects for the upcoming year. The projects will focus mainly on streets and sidewalks in the areas of S. College Avenue, William J. Bryan Parkway, and Texas Avenue.

City engineer Paul Kaspar says the goal of these projects is to improve safety for the residents of the city of Bryan.

“Those are projects that will improve safety and mobility for residents, all users, roadway users, so not just vehicular but were looking at pedestrians and bicyclists on both of those corridors,” said Kaspar.

On S. College Avenue, sidewalk improvements will take place from Villa Maria to the College Station city line near Inlow Blvd. Improvements included the construction of shared-use pathways, sidewalks, bicycle routes, and signage along the route. The project will also include streetscape amenities and landscaping to create an appealing corridor for residents, motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Improvements happening at William J. Bryan Pkwy and FM158 will focus on improving pedestrian, vehicular, and cyclist access and safety. Officials with the city of Bryan say the project’s goal is to reduce traffic congestion along the corridor and improve access to Sue Haswell Park. The area will also see improvements to drainage and utilities. Re-surfacing pavements, raised medians, pedestrian signals at intersections, and larger ADA-compliant sidewalks are also included in the project.

“This project would go to bid next year, and we’ll start seeing some construction activity happen between Texas Avenue and Highway 6 just a little bit east of where the post office is in that area,” said Kaspar. “We’ve been working on that stretch of roadway for the last few years and we’re anxious to see that go into construction.”

Five Miles of Texas Avenue along Bus 6 will also see significant infrastructure improvements. The projects will take place from Old Hearne Road to University Drive. Proposed enhancements will take place in two stages. Phase 2A would construct raised medians from 15th Street, just south of SH 21, to University Drive. Phase 2B would construct shared-use paths and sidewalks along Texas Avenue.

“We’re looking forward to those improvements. Multiple phases south of this project will continue to be developed in the design, and the beginning of the bid and construction award could happen for one of those phases in the late summer of next year,” said Kaspar. “By the end of next year, we’ll start seeing the raised medians being constructed along the Texas Avenue limits from where we leave off with the phase one project down to University Drive in College Station.”

These projects are set to begin between early spring and summer of 2022.

