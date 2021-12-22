Advertisement

Aggieland Invitational basketball tournament set to make its return next week

Teams compete in the 2019 edition of the Aggieland Invitational. The annual tournament was canceled last year due to the pandemic.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 20th edition of the Aggieland Invitational basketball tournament is set to take place across four BCS high school gyms Dec. 27-29.

The tournament will feature 56 high school girls basketball teams from all over Texas divided into two divisions - 32 competing in division one, and 24 playing in division two. About 50 of them come from outside Bryan-College Station, including the Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio areas.

The games will be played at College Station, A&M Consolidated, Bryan, and Rudder High Schools.

“We’re anticipating 2,000 spectators in attendance throughout the week and about $300,000 in estimated economic impact,” Compete College Station Sports Sale Coordinator Sammi Trehern said.

The Aggieland Invitational is making its return to the court after it was canceled due to the pandemic last year.

”For us, it’s a neat time for our businesses and hoteliers,” Trehern said. “Right after Christmas, we don’t have anything else going on during this time, and the basketball teams have enjoyed it throughout the years, so we’re happy to bring it back and we’re happy to have it back in town.”

Trehern says tournament organizers and officials will take precautionary measures in light of the recent surge from the Omicron variant.

“We have extra signage as families and spectators are going into the gym, Germ-X available at our check-in table, and masks available for groups to grab,” Trehern said.

