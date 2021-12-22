Brazos Valley nonprofit warns against vehicle scams on Facebook Marketplace

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buyer Beware! If it’s too good to be true, it is often a scam. The nonprofit OnRamp is warning those shopping for cars online to be aware of scams this holiday season.

OnRamp recently sold a Chevy Suburban online, now someone is selling the exact vehicle. The scammer is listing the mileage for the car as 110,346 miles when the car actually has over 263,000 miles on it.

Blake Jennings, founder and president of OnRamp, says there are warning signs to look out for when purchasing a car online. He says if the odometer, vehicle identification number, or license plate are not visible in any of the pictures, that’s a red flag and a frequent indicator of a scam. Jennings says the scams are becoming more and more common.

“I was not shocked at all, honestly, because we see it all the time. We tell people that if you are shopping on Facebook marketplace or Craigslist, you need to assume that at least half of the ads are scams,” said Jennings.

Jennings says he always assumes an online ad is a scam until the seller proves otherwise. Jennings says the burden of proof is always on the seller to convince you they are legit.

“The advice that we give to people is whenever you’re buying from a private individual or a small seller, you need to go into the transaction, assuming they’re trying to scam you and make them prove otherwise,” said Jennings. “Don’t give them the benefit of the doubt. There’s just too many people scamming.”

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more details are provided.

